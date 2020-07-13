Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hagia Sophia
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Turkey

The Sultan Who Trades in Religion

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2020

Al-Okaz, Saudi Arabia, July 11

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tweeted last week that converting the Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque is a prelude to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, Erdoğan’s tweet in Arabic dramatically differed from the one he posted in English, in which he explained that a section of the museum would be converted into a mosque, where anyone, including non-Muslim foreigners, would be welcomed. He then added: “With its new status, Hagia Sophia, the shared heritage of humanity, will continue to embrace everyone in a much more sincere and original way.” The stark difference between the contents of the two tweets is yet another reminder of Erdoğan’s shameful deceit and cheap attempt to manipulate the emotions of millions of Muslims around the world. The goal of the first tweet was to draw an unsubstantiated link between Hagia Sophia and Al-Aqsa Mosque and position Turkey as the supposed “liberator” of both. The goal of the second tweet was to emphasize that the site would be open to all non-Muslims. This paradoxical stance is nothing more than a desperate effort on behalf of Erdoğan to save his continually declining popularity both at home and abroad. To do so, he resorts to the mockery of Islam. –Khalid Tashkndi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.