The Taliban iPhone

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, January 26

Despite the numerous defeats and setbacks suffered by armed fundamentalist movements throughout the Arab world, their backward mindset continues to persist in the minds of many Muslims, particularly Arabs. These movements are antithetical to joy, human rights, women’s dignity, education and the modern world at large. Abdullah Bin Bakheet, the acclaimed Saudi novelist, critic and screenwriter, was pleased with Al-Azhar University’s refusal to declare the Islamic State as an “apostate,” despite the fact that many intellectuals had protested the religious institution’s decision, accusing it of complicity with the enemies of Islam. However, after careful consideration, he realized that Al-Azhar had made the right choice. He could not find any reason to excommunicate ISIS based on its actions and decisions. According to him, excommunicating ISIS would mean excommunicating everyone who had stood on the pulpit, preaching in the name of religion during the Islamic awakening that swept the Muslim countries. ISIS had simply carried out and practiced what those voices were preaching, but they were too eager to implement it, and had announced mobilization before they had gathered the necessary strength, resulting in the world pouncing on them and ultimately defeating them. Bin Bakheet goes on to say that he was not one of those who wished for the demise of ISIS, but rather that the world should provide them a space in which they could establish their own state and implement the Sharia that all Islamic political organizations had promised, and that Muslim peoples had been eagerly awaiting. The Taliban had successfully formed a state of true Islam, which had been long-awaited. They assumed power in Afghanistan after expelling American troops. No country was now able to overthrow them. Consequently, there was no excuse for the Taliban to hesitate in applying the Sharia, as distinguished senior preachers had wanted, according to their interpretations of the Sharia. This application was expected to bring development, prosperity and a gift to the people of Afghanistan and the world. The Taliban began by preventing women from receiving university education, leaving them with no place in public or private life. As a result, they are destined to become nannies for generations, even if they are educated. Their main duties are to obey their husbands, bring happiness to their hearts and protect their money. Women are not allowed to enter their home, give alms, leave the house, or wear clothing of their own choice without their husband’s permission. This is their “kingdom” in which they are expected to take pride. Indeed, the Islamists have brought upon themselves the society they so desperately wished for and wanted. Now, the world eagerly awaits to see whether the Afghan experience succeeds in producing computers and semiconductors, giving birth to novelists and scientists, and advancing the causes of progress and civilization. They promised us a noble society once they come into power. So, when will we see the Taliban announcing new scientific inventions or, better yet, a new iPhone? – Ahmed Al-Sarraf (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)