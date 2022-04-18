The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

The Taraweeh in Times Square Was Wrong
(Screenshot: YouTube)
Mideast Mindset
taraweeh
New York
Islam
prayer

The Taraweeh in Times Square Was Wrong

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2022

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, April 12

A few weeks ago, hundreds of US Muslims broke their Ramadan fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers in New York City’s Times Square. Attendees recited verses from the Quran and performed rakahs, all of which were projected on huge screens found in the square. Now, with all due respect to those who celebrated the event as a “monumental milestone” for US Muslims, this topic warrants a closer look that examines other dimensions of the event and its repercussions. The goal that the organizers of this event wanted to achieve was to “explain the religion of Islam to those who don’t know that Islam is a religion of peace.” Those who supported the gathering believe that the event gave the American public a glimpse into Muslim rituals and served as an invitation into the world of Islam. However, they blatantly ignore the side effects of this gathering. Perhaps the biggest side effect that we should fear is the reaction coming from extremist right-wingers who oppose such events. These are Islamophobic individuals who will take advantage of any opportunity given to them to speak out against Islam. If, God forbid, a number of right-wing extremists attended the gathering in Times Square and began harassing the worshippers there, or perhaps tried to be provocative by burning a Quran, one can only imagine how disastrous the scene would get. And I’m not talking about the Taraweeh in Times Square alone. I’m afraid that the experience will be repeated in any other city or state. Wisdom requires avoiding events that provoke the rabid racists and hard-line thugs. It is often said that we shouldn’t face a problem unless we think we can find a solution to it. As for me, I would rather avoid getting into the problem in the first place. –Hamad Al-Majed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

