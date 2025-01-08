The Traumas of War Do Not End With a Cease-fire

Maariv, Israel, December 28

The traumas of war do not simply end with the declaration of a cease-fire. On the contrary, when the clamor of conflict fades, the internal voices, the inner pain, and the haunting, traumatic images begin to emerge. Soldiers returning from battle, civilians who have endured loss or feared for their lives, and individuals grappling with anxiety may face intense mental anguish precisely when life attempts to revert to “normalcy.” Professionals anticipate a rise in these cases in the foreseeable future as the intensity of warfare diminishes. Lone soldiers, who have suffered grievous losses on the battlefield, often find themselves confined within four walls, isolated from family and the supportive friends of their childhood. Frequently, they lack the chance to unburden themselves and seek solace, even in small measures, through conversations within their immediate surroundings. I bring this up to underscore the importance of engaging with those returning from the frontlines, particularly lone soldiers. Open dialogue is crucial, providing space to address the burdens that remain deeply concealed. Suicide, a hidden menace, can strike unexpectedly, much like a heart attack. Often, those around fail to recognize the signs, and sometimes the individual is unaware that they need assistance. This is precisely where our society must remain vigilant—ready to open its eyes and heart and truly understand the experiences of those returning from war. Where necessary, we must intervene by extending a helping hand and offering the appropriate support. Although I hold deep admiration for the organizations and professionals dedicated to saving lives, the state must lead the charge to reach everyone in need. As the entity responsible for those it deploys to combat, it must allocate funding, train professionals, and enhance the public dialogue on mental health challenges. This will ensure that no one feels isolated or, worse, experiences the suffocating loneliness that could lead, heaven forbid, to irreversible actions. To those struggling with intense emotions and everyday challenges, it is important for me to convey: You are not alone. There are people who care about you. Even when everything seems enveloped in darkness, remember there are those willing to listen and offer help. Sometimes, a little sharing can save a life and alter the entire narrative. Do not shy away from seeking support; do not hesitate to express your pain. There will always be a listening ear and an open heart ready to assist you out of distress. While we cannot prevent all traumas, we can ensure that no one is left to tackle them unaided. Providing emotional support is a moral duty that saves lives. —Elazar Stern, member of Knesset (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)