The UAE and Human Rights: Celebrating 50 Years of Achievement

Al-Itihad, UAE, December 9

Every year on December 10 countries around the world celebrate International Human Rights Day. This is the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted a historical document that outlines the inalienable rights of every human being in the world. Within the UAE, the commemoration of this day is extra special, since the Emirati government and people have been able to meld traditional Arab societal values with the values of international human rights to produce an environment based on tolerance, justice and equality. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates, our government announced the “Principles of the 50” document, which charts out the future of our country over the next 50 years. All government agencies will be required to adhere to – and use – the 10 principles outlined in this document. Of particular importance is the eighth principle, which states: “The system of values in the UAE will remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the consolidation of the state of justice, the preservation of human dignity, and respect for all cultures.” Indeed, since its establishment, the UAE succeeded in launching and maintaining a system of laws that honors the International Bill of Human Rights and guarantees equality for all. Our institutions have actively fought discrimination in all of its forms, especially on the basis of sex, gender and religion. The UAE has developed its legislative system to promote the values of tolerance and prevent extremism in a multinational and multicultural society. It issued the Federal Law on Combating Discrimination and Hatred, created a Ministry for Tolerance and Coexistence, and adopted the National Program for Tolerance. It also worked to establish institutions that contribute to the implementation of its vision, such as the International Institute for Tolerance; the Hedayah Center for Combating Violent Extremism; and the Sawab Center, fighting religious radicalization. The inauguration of the National Commission for Human Rights came as a culmination of these efforts. The UAE’s achievements at the national, regional and international levels, through effective partnerships and international solidarity efforts, have contributed to strengthening the human rights system across the world and in the Middle East. The UAE has been a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council three times, contributing to the promotion of human rights values around the world, and confirming the state’s commitment to human rights issues. Furthermore, it was awarded a membership role in the UN Security Council during the next session, beginning January 2022, as an affirmation of its role and active presence in promoting international peace and security. – Aisha Al-Marri (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)