Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The World Cup Proves That the Road to Post-nationalism Is Quite Long
Mideast Mindset
Nationalism
World Cup

The World Cup Proves That the Road to Post-nationalism Is Quite Long

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2022

Ma’ariv, Israel, December 11

The remarkably high viewership of the World Cup games, with hundreds of millions of fans tuning into the matches every day, showed once again that the World Cup is not just a soccer competition but a strong growth engine of national identities as a counter to the idea of national and cultural globalism. Every night for the past few weeks, about four games were broadcasted, and the channels repeatedly captured the fans’ displays of admiration for their country and homeland. Even thunderous silence became an expression of national affinity. For example, the players of the Iranian national team who chose not to sing the Iranian national anthem when it was played as a sign of solidarity with the protesters in their country, sent a powerful political message to spectators around the world. In the World Cup, there are winners and losers. Yet the games have marked one monumental defeat outside the playing field: that of the idealistic and romantic belief in post-nationalism. That is, the concept that we’re now living in a new world order where nationalities no longer matter. The main argument of the romantics is that the new world should be a post-national world, where there is no identity that distinguishes nations, but where people are rather “world citizens” that are connected to each other in universal social networks and a global economy. In their vision, in the post-national world, territories are not important as a component of national identity, and therefore there are no tensions between peoples, tribes, and ethnocultural communities over territories. In such a utopian world there will be no wars and no terrorism, the economy will flourish, and the hole in the ozone will magically disappear. In short, a perfect new world will be born. But the World Cup games came and placed a large mirror in front of them. It reminded all of us that what we’re witnessing isn’t globalism; it’s patriotism. An interesting expression of the strengthening of national patriotism is found in the media coverage of the World Cup events. It’s fascinating to see broadcasters and commentators part ways from their supposed impartial role as journalists and rally around their flag. The World Cup proves that the road to post-nationalism is quite long if it even has a chance. The games challenged the followers of the utopia of pluralism, multiculturalism, and a world without nationalism. This is quite relevant to our region: Some argue that binationalism is possible in the territories of Israel if only the Jews give up their nationality to create a civil state as part of a global post-national order. If there is someone who still thinks so, he or she should be advised to tune into the World Cup broadcasts. –Shlomo Tsadok (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.