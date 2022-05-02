The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Those Who Drowned Lebanon Claim To Be Our Saviors
Mideast Mindset
Lebanon
Beirut port explosion
Financial Crisis
economic crisis
capsize
Migrants
politicians

Those Who Drowned Lebanon Claim To Be Our Saviors

The Media Line Staff
05/02/2022

Al-Nahar, Lebanon, April 30

Last week, a boat carrying 80 migrants seeking to make their way to Europe capsized in open water after the Lebanese Navy intercepted the vessel. At least 35 of the boat’s passengers lost their lives during the horrible incident. Nevertheless, the Lebanese authorities somehow had the audacity to shield themselves from this tragedy and play innocent. This event summarizes everything that is wrong with the human, national, economic, social, and political suffering that has been inflicted upon the people of Lebanon in recent years. The only thing we heard from officials was a weak denunciation. Not a single person demanded a fair and transparent investigation because everyone knew that such an inquiry would lead to the inevitable and expected outcome of extricating any politician from responsibility. We’ve seen this happen time and again, most recently with the so-called investigation into the explosion that took place in the Port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. In sum, not a single official resigned, not a single soldier was dismissed, and not a single measure was taken in response to the death of dozens of innocent citizens. Rather, President Michel Aoun, in a session of the Council of Ministers, diverted attention away from the incident by speaking extensively about the displaced Syrian refugees, while Prime Minister Najib Mikati shed crocodile tears. The Council of Ministers then tasked the military court with the investigation. This court, based on evidence accumulated over the decades, has mastered the art of covering up all mistakes made by Lebanon’s military and security institutions, whether they are legitimate like the army or illegitimate like Hizbullah. Unfortunately, just like with every other crisis we’ve experienced in Lebanon, this incident will also be swept aside and covered up until it’s forgotten about. This is the modus operandi of dealing with any political mishap in Lebanon, whether it’s the “boat of death,” the Beirut Port blast, the economic meltdown, the banking crisis, the electricity disaster, or the political impasse with the Gulf. Sadly, those who keep getting us embroiled in these crises are also those who claim to rescue us from them. They present themselves as our saviors, even though they are the primary reason for our misery. The most troubling part is that there are groups within the Lebanese public trying to escape from drowning, who still believe these politicians’ lies and help them secure a parliamentary majority one election after another. –Faris Khashan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.