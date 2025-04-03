Time Remains Frozen for Lebanon

Nida Al Watan, Lebanon, March 30

Yesterday, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem appeared for International Quds Day a day later than usual, breaking the long-standing tradition of marking the occasion on the last Friday of Ramadan. The delay was attributed to recent Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs—the first since the ceasefire declared on November 27—bringing an abrupt end to a practice that dates back to 1979 when it was first established by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV broadcast Qassem’s speech but chose to replace live footage of the event with archived clips of the party’s military parades from previous years, along with past appearances by former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his speeches at the event, filled with threats and intimidation toward Israel. The broadcast was accompanied by a song lamenting Nasrallah’s absence, titled “Where Is the Secretary?”

Shortly after, Al-Manar aired a speech by Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, outlining the movement’s stance on developments in the Gaza Strip. Notably, al-Hayya referenced former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh but made no mention of Yahya Sinwar, the man who led the strip during the Al-Aqsa Flood war, a conflict that reshaped both Gaza and the region.

Qassem and al-Hayya reaffirmed their respective organizations’ commitment to armed resistance, presenting the continued presence of Hezbollah’s weapons in Lebanon and Hamas’ arsenal in Gaza as essential to expelling Israel. Yet while these leaders spoke, an unprecedented development was unfolding in Gaza: hundreds, possibly thousands, of Gazans took to the streets in protest, openly demanding an end to Hamas’ rule.

Their chants of “Out with Hamas!” echoed through the strip, with demonstrators insisting that their suffering—exacerbated by Sinwar and his associates’ actions on October 7, 2023—would only end when Hamas relinquished power. After more than a year of war and devastation, Gazans have begun to challenge Hamas, seeking a return to normalcy amid destruction so vast that it will take generations to repair.

In Lebanon, a similar sentiment is beginning to take root. Just as Gazans are demanding Hamas’ departure, growing numbers of Lebanese are calling for an end to Hezbollah’s dominance as an armed faction beholden to Iran. The group has long been the catalyst of Lebanon’s suffering, a reality now exacerbated by Israel’s resumption of airstrikes on the southern suburbs, in addition to ongoing attacks in the south and the Beqaa region.

The United States, which leads the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire resolution, has explicitly stated that Hezbollah must disarm. This message was delivered in no uncertain terms by Morgan Ortagus, the deputy US envoy to the Middle East and the committee’s political chair. Yet Sheikh Naim Qassem dismissed the American stance outright, instead demanding that the committee focus on disarming Israel in Lebanon and ensuring its complete withdrawal.

A stark contrast has emerged between the leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah. The former understands that no external force will intervene to protect it from Israeli strikes, while Qassem behaves as if a functioning Lebanese state exists to shield his organization from consequences. In his speech, he went so far as to demand that the Lebanese government take immediate action to expel Israel, issuing his proclamation as though reprimanding a disobedient student.

Qassem was fortunate that President Joseph Aoun, during his visit to Paris, absolved Hezbollah of responsibility for the missile fire that triggered Israel’s renewed airstrikes on the southern suburbs. Yet, despite this political favor extended to him, Qassem offered no gratitude in return. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam took a significant step toward aligning with Ortagus’ position when he declared in an interview with Al Arabiya that the “people, army, and resistance” equation is now obsolete.

Lebanon’s executive leadership must now push forward with a decisive resolution: the disarmament of Hezbollah, first in accordance with the Taif Agreement and then under international resolutions, most notably Resolution 1701.

The people of Gaza have made their message clear. Does Hezbollah believe it is immune from a similar reckoning? Sooner or later, will it not hear the Lebanese people demanding: “Out, out, Hezbollah”? How long before the Lebanese government acknowledges that what Ortagus articulates in English will soon be declared loudly in Arabic by its own citizens?

Last night, Lebanon moved its clocks forward for daylight saving time. If only there were someone in power willing to move the country’s political clock forward as well—to finally free Lebanon from the burden it has borne since the former Syrian regime and the current Iranian leadership took control of its fate half a century ago. Yet for now, the time remains frozen, the weight of this endless cycle pressing down on the country with no relief in sight.

Ahmed Ayash (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)