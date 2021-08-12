Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Together Hand in Hand Toward Progress
Mideast Mindset
Gulf States
free trade agreement

Together Hand in Hand Toward Progress

The Media Line Staff
08/12/2021

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, August 7

As I was sitting in a local coffee shop and sipping on my drink last week, a huge smile suddenly covered my face. I noticed that, at the very bottom of my cup, a little disclaimer read: “Made in the United Arab Emirates.” Despite not being a citizen or resident of the UAE, I was extremely pleased. The fact that the cup of coffee out of which I was drinking was manufactured in the UAE symbolized how close the trade relations between the Gulf states have become and how we’re slowly moving towards a positive future in regional relations between us. Gulf states are distinguished from many other countries in the world in that they possess the most important raw material on which global industries operate: oil. Almost all light and heavy industries require oil to operate. The industrialized countries of the West have used oil in the manufacture of virtually every single product, ranging from planes, trains, and cars, to manufactured materials such as fabrics and textiles. Therefore, it is in the Gulf states’ best interest to start manufacturing goods locally and reduce their reliance on imported products. Growing the commercial and trade relations within the region is of paramount importance to all Gulf states. The sisterly North African countries – Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya – already signed a free trade agreement among them. Their partnership focuses primarily on goods whose production is limited in their region. There is no reason for Gulf states not to do the same. We have everything we need to make such an agreement happen, especially given our local experience and expertise, our cutting-edge universities and research institutions, and our natural treasures. Partnering with each other and facilitating free and fair trade within our region is the best way to advance the prosperity not only of the Gulf but also of each country individually. –Mohammed Salem Al-Balhan (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.