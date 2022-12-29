2-Wheeled Vehicles Are a Great Danger to Pedestrians

Ma’ariv, Israel, December 25

Time and again we find ourselves repeating our warning against the dangers experienced by pedestrians walking our cities’ sidewalks. The trend of riding motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles in non-designated lanes is expanding, and is posing a growing risk for pedestrians. Quite a few young citizens of our country who have adopted the use of a two-wheeled vehicle ignore traffic laws and, despite endless pleas, ride on sidewalks. Of course, not all riders are to blame. But some, unfortunately, believe that traffic laws don’t apply to them. If it were possible to monitor all the riders of motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, we could reduce the number of accidents in which they are involved. Unfortunately, oversight of two-wheeled vehicles has receded and almost disappeared. Consequently, only a subset of riders follows traffic laws and obeys traffic signs. There is nothing new in these lines, which have been written for many years. Perhaps the time has come for anyone who wishes to ride an electric bicycle or electric scooter to have to obtain a license, learn the traffic laws, and understand that the duty of obeying the traffic signs is on them. It is simply unacceptable for our roads and sidewalks to become sites of mortal danger. Moreover, almost half of all pedestrians killed so far this year in traffic accidents are senior citizens. We must not put up with this painful reality. We should urge drivers to think about their family members when they get into a car. They must see themselves as those who are careful not to hurt their sisters, brothers, parents or relatives. If this image stands before their eyes, it is possible that the number of casualties on the roads of our country — and our sidewalks — will decrease. – Gideon Reicher (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)