Unacceptable Behavior Toward Women
Egyptian women hold signs during a protest against sexual harassment in Cairo, Egypt on June 14, 2014. (Ahmed Ismail/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
women
Sexual Harassment

Unacceptable Behavior Toward Women

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2022

El-Watan, Egypt, May 5

One of the most concerning phenomena we’re witnessing among our younger generations today is predatory behavior toward women. This behavior consists of harassing any young woman who dares take to the street with her hair untied or while wearing a piece of clothing that reveals some skin. You find a terrifying number of young men and teenagers descending into the streets and parks like hungry hyenas, looking for their prey. They congregate in groups, catcall, harass and assault innocent women who pass by them. Their worldview is distorted and sick. It is supported by a long tradition of degrading and dehumanizing women. And unfortunately, these anti-women sentiments also are common on our computer and television screens. Our children are playing video games and watching movies and television shows that give them a dangerous conception of toxic masculinity.  What’s even worse is that these messages also are echoed by some religious preachers, who fault women for “seducing” men with their clothing and appearance. To them, a woman appearing in public with uncovered hair is inviting this despicable behavior upon herself. Needless to say, women have full control, decision and liberty over their bodies. They can dress however they see fit and wear their hair in whatever way they want. This doesn’t give license to anyone to approach them and harass them on the street. Educating our children against this kind of repulsive behavior begins at home. – Khaled Montaser

