Violence Against Women: A Continuous Failure of Israeli Governments
Violence Against Women: A Continuous Failure of Israeli Governments

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2021

Ma’ariv, Israel, July 1

At a chilling time, exactly on the day the State Comptroller published a report describing the ongoing failure of Israeli governments to deal with the scourge of domestic violence, another woman was murdered. Over the years, elected officials from across the political spectrum have made repeated promises, shed tears and promised to approve plans to fight violence against women. In 2017, the Israeli government approved a national plan to combat domestic violence, based on the conclusions of an inter-ministerial committee. Years have gone by and this plan has never been implemented. In practice, the situation has only gotten worse since then, and there is still no comprehensive and holistic solution in sight. During the past year, the coronavirus year, the situation of about 200,000 women in Israel who suffer from violence over a variety of issues has only worsened. The shelter-in-place and quarantine orders imprisoned many of them at home with those who abused them. The economic and mental tensions only exacerbated the situation at home. It’s impossible to talk about new priorities or a plan to get Israel out of the coronavirus pandemic without addressing once and for all the scourge in domestic violence, which is directed in the vast majority of cases against women. We heard quite a few members of parliament, sometimes even faction leaders, who promised before the election to prioritize this issue. We’re here to keep an eye out and make sure this time it’s more than just talk. One thing is for sure: these women, who until now were invisible in the eyes of the state, can no longer wait. Every day without a solution to their plight is another day with fear of death, no less. – Hagit Pe’er (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

