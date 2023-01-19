We Need a Comprehensive Change in Road Safety

Ma’ariv, Israel, January 15

Road accidents are a serious disease in Israeli society, and like any disease it also has a cure. According to several reports, there are a few high-risk groups on the road: young drivers up to the age of 24, heavy truck drivers and motorcyclists. Some reports indicate that additional risk groups are the group of children up to the age of 14, (30 deaths this past year); senior citizens (67 deaths this past year); and members of the Arab community (one in three car accidents deaths belongs to this group). This column is too short to list all of the data and the corresponding reasons. One thing is certain: the numbers we are citing consist of human beings; of innocent people who left families and friends behind. These are avoidable deaths on the road; not death on the battlefield. Sadly, our roads have become a ticking time bomb for us. The problem is clear: There is a lack of education and information for drivers who are members of these risk groups. We must use targeted campaigns to change the behavior of these drivers. A new-old transportation minister has returned to the Transportation Ministry: Miri Regev. She’s a minister who knows how to move things along and deal with acute problems. Here is one of the challenges of the ministry and the incoming minister: to produce uncompromising information and enforcement among members of at-risk populations. – Rotem Tuni (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)