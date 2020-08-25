What Does This Crisis Remind You Of?

Al-Rai, Kuwait, August 21

While the coronavirus pandemic threw our lives into a whirlwind, it also has a silver lining: It came to remind us, for the first time in modern history, that we are all human beings reacting to the same fears and concerns. All of us, regardless of religion, nationality, or political beliefs, share the same fate. Whether we like it or not, we are all equal, regardless of our financial status, social clout, or material benefits. This global pandemic may have come to remind us of our inherent interdependence; that we are all connected in one way or another, no matter how isolated we think we are. Anything affecting one person will inherently affect others. There is no room for elitism, racism, classism, or ableism. The global pandemic may have come to remind us that the land on the face of this planet is meant for everyone; that geographical barriers that separate countries from each other are nothing more than political constructs. Look at the virus, which spread around the globe like wildfire, irrespective of international borders and borderlines. The global pandemic may have come to remind us of the importance of health, which we neglected in pursuit of busy careers and lifestyles. It forced us to be more thoughtful about the meals we eat, the groceries we buy, and the time we spend exercising. The global pandemic may have come to remind us of the importance of family and loved ones, who have often been the people we spent the least amount with on a regular basis. Now, after months of confinement to our homes, we finally begin to appreciate how important it is to spend quality time with those we love – especially our children, the elderly, and the sick. The global pandemic, whether we like to admit it or not, has forced us to reconsider our priorities. Whereas in the past we sought out extravagant luxuries, now we finally care about what matters most: our food, our water, our homes, our health, and our family and friends. – Sahar Ben Ali (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)