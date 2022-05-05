The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
What Is the Best Way To Commemorate the Holocaust?
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg seen on the March of the Living route to the former Auschwitz II - Birkenau site, April 28, 2022. (Sylwia Penc/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Holocaust Remembrance Day

What Is the Best Way To Commemorate the Holocaust?

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2022

Ma’ariv, Israel, May 1

As a daughter of Holocaust survivors, and on the occasion of Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day, I find myself time and time again debating about the best way to commemorate the Holocaust – the experience not only of my family but also of the millions of other victims. This year, when crimes against humanity take place against our eyes in those geographical areas where the Holocaust of the Jews of Europe once took place, and the firing pits resonate with the memory of Babi Yar, there is no escape from asking: Has the world learned anything since the 1940s? The concept of “man’s inhumanity to man,” first coined by Scottish poet Robert Burns, takes on a new meaning in the face of the millions of refugees fleeing bloody Ukraine. For the past 77 years, since the Holocaust took place, we have sworn to “remember and never forget” – but in what way? What moral responsibility do we have, as those in charge of the Holocaust’s remembrance, in such times of crisis? And so I return to what has become the center of my life: to remind the world, through the testimonies of the survivors who still live with us, what happened to the victims of the Holocaust and what future generations can learn from all this. And I’m reminded of the words of 92-year-old Auschwitz survivor Erika Yaakobi, who said: “If I could influence even one person to fight evil and stand up to discrimination, injustice, and intolerance – then I’ve done my fair share in the world.” Time is running out and we must document, disseminate, and promote the testimonies of living survivors, using all means available at our disposal. The Department of Holocaust Remembrance at the World Zionist Organization, in collaboration with the USC Shoah Foundation, is currently appealing to all survivors who have not yet testified, to be interviewed and make their voices heard. The “Memory in the Living Room” project is also an excellent platform for presenting survivors’ testimonies to many audiences, as well as our intergenerational project “6 M Followers.” We recently celebrated Passover, with the notable commandment “and you shall tell your children.” In dealing with the question of how the absence of survivors will affect our responsibility to commemorate the Holocaust there is no doubt that our job now is to spread the voices of survivors, as long as they are with us, to future generations. We must listen to the wise words of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who said: “We cannot change the past, but the survivors have shown us that out of the wreckage of destruction something can be redeemed from the past, if we fight hate with love, brutality with compassion, and death with an unconquerable dedication to life.” –Tova Dorfman (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.