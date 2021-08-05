Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
What’s Next for Tunisia?
Mideast Mindset
Tunisia
Kais Saied
Ennahda
Muslim Brotherhood

What’s Next for Tunisia?

The Media Line Staff
08/05/2021

Al-Arabiya, London, July 31

Tunisian President Kais Saied came to rule Tunisia through free elections. He is a university professor and a respected intellectual. He also has an impressive background in Islamic studies. When he first stepped into office, Saied emphasized that he would build a democratic system that is inclusive of all Tunisian parties and factions. Indeed, the most important thing he did was include the Ennahda party, the Tunisian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, in the political process. But Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of Ennahda, didn’t reciprocate Saied’s kindness. The Tunisian Brotherhood seized the majority in parliament and started taking control over key positions and offices – and a confrontation erupted between the Brotherhood and the Tunisian president. It’s shocking to think that Ennahda and its leaders refused to learn the lessons of the Brotherhood’s experience in Egypt – which led to a military coup that removed them from power – and sought to take over the Tunisian government. Above all, it reveals the Brotherhood’s ultimate objective, which is to reject all other opinions and maintain absolute power. Ennahda leaders should have looked at their neighbors to the East and realized that trying to take control over all state institutions – the presidency, the House of Representatives, the Shura Council, and the government – won’t go by unnoticed by the Tunisian public. Let’s not forget: It was the Tunisian revolution that ignited the Arab Spring. The people of Tunisia are the ones who gave hope for a better future to the entire Arab world. This is not a nation that would simply accept a religious party taking over its political institutions and public life. President Kais Saied is trying to save his people and he will succeed in fighting the Brotherhood and ensuring the unity of his nation. Tunisia is one of the most advanced and enlightened Arab nations, and it will remain a shining cultural and civilizational beacon for decades to come. –Farouk Jweideh (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.