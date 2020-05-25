When Cosmetic Surgery becomes a Fad

Al-Watan, Egypt, May 20

It seems like many of our actresses have started looking the same since the phenomenon of Botox and facial fillers became so prevalent. Surely, every woman has the right to be beautiful and do whatever she wants to pursue the looks she desires, but there is no need to inject one’s face and lips uncontrollably to a point where we lose our facial expressions. Facial expressions, after all, are the most important tool at an actor’s disposal, so losing one’s unique facial characteristics makes all actors seem like each other’s clone, put together on an assembly line. This is where I want to make a plea to doctors: Stop pretending that the customer is always right. A doctor’s clinic should not be like a supermarket, where a patient walks in, chooses a product from the shelf and pays. A young woman should not be encouraged to come to an appointment and receive five Botox injections in the same way that she can go and buy five packs of snacks at a stand. I understand that having fuller cheeks gives the impression of youthfulness. But when the face begins to look like a swollen pillow, when every part of the face is excessively pumped, when the lips look like a duck’s bill, the woman ceases to look human and begins to look like a doll. The problem is clearly bigger than the mere aesthetics of the fad. The problem is the relationship between the doctor and the patient, and the notion that “the customer is always right.” Doctors can help their patients improve their beauty but there must be boundaries and red lines. These have to be medically imposed, otherwise the race to the puffiest cheeks, eyes and lips will never stop. – Khaled Montaser (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)