This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
When the Platform Rises Up Against Its Owner
(Pixabay)
Mideast Mindset
Donald Trump
Arab Spring
online
platforms
undemocratic

When the Platform Rises Up Against Its Owner

The Media Line Staff
01/18/2021

Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 14

The storming of the US Congress is not any different from what transpired in Arab capitals during the Arab Spring, when demonstrators attacked state institutions in a manner similar to what we saw in Washington. Back then, President Barack Obama supported the protesters and claimed that the demand to overthrow the regime was a legitimate one. It appears as if America didn’t learn its lesson until it was too late — when anarchy reached its own shores. It is quickly becoming clear that, much like during the Arab Spring, the events in Washington, D.C. were shaped in large part by online discourse that took place on social media. Online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and the like have played a critical role in the spread of misinformation. And despite their monumental impact on the American political discourse, US law provides them exemption from any legal responsibility or liability to the content they host. The decision to suspend Donald Trump’s accounts — despite his severe actions — was an undemocratic move that contradicts freedom of expression. Many policymakers, including in Western circles, expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that any restriction on freedom of expression must be decided upon by legislators, not private companies. The French media seemed equally uneasy with the move, and described Twitter’s censorship as an “immoral” act. Whether one agrees or disagrees with Trump’s policies, everyone can agree that the outgoing US president made very effective use of social media to communicate with the public. Trump was the first president to engage in direct dialogue with his constituents. Granted, his messages often contained partial truths, heated emotions, and private beliefs without any consideration of real-life facts. But unlike Obama, who only wrote 10% or so of his tweets himself, Trump was able to speak to the people directly, in his own tone. If it were not for Twitter, Trump likely would have never become the 45th president of the United States. The decision to close his account is therefore extremely symbolic. The very thing that enabled Trump’s rise to power is also the first to mark his political demise. – Badr bin Saud (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb) 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.