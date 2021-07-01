Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Why Do We Resort to Violence?
Mideast Mindset
Violence
empathy

Why Do We Resort to Violence?

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2021

Al-Rai, Kuwait, June 27

Last week, chaos broke out in Kuwait’s parliament during the vote over the state budget. The disagreement over the vote resulted in a physical brawl that escalated into a fistfight. Sadly, such images are no longer shocking to us. We’ve become used to seeing hand-to-hand clashes in our parliament, at our schools, in public gatherings, and even within homes. This is a phenomenon that raises the inevitable question: why do we resort to physical violence when dealing with disagreements? And what does it say about us as a society? I dug into this question and was surprised to discover that there are multiple scientific studies on this subject. One recent study, for example, concluded that there is an inverse relationship between empathy and the use of violence: the higher the level of empathy one has, the lower one’s tendency is to use violence to settle disputes. Conversely, the less empathy, the greater the tendency to use violence. Notably, empathy doesn’t mean agreeing to the other party’s point of view or seeing the situation as the other party views it. It simply means being able to acknowledge and accept a viewpoint different from our own. The study also found a strong relationship between personal distress and the use of violence. People who experience significant emotional duress are less able to empathize and are, consequently, more likely to resort to violence. What is perhaps most interesting about this study is the finding that empathy is not necessarily an acquired skill, but rather an innate ability that is present (or absent) to various degrees among people. So what can we do to prevent the saddening sights we witnessed in the National Assembly from repeating themselves? It’s almost impossible to educate our people against the use of violence when the popular culture prevalent in our society is one that condones behaviors such as harassment, bullying, and toxic masculinity. Education begins with the ability to see ourselves in others. It relies upon the awareness that what we do now has implications for our future. If we are serious about building a better future for our children then we must address this problem with all of the resources available at our disposal. –Hisham Al-Awadi (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.