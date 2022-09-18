The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Why Don’t Women Candidates Succeed in the National Assembly Elections?
Kuwaiti MPs attend a parliament session at the national assembly in Kuwait City, Jan. 5, 2021. (Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Kuwait
national assembly
women

Why Don’t Women Candidates Succeed in the National Assembly Elections?

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2022

Al-Rai, Kuwait, September 14

Do female candidates perform poorly in National Assembly elections because of the hatred they face from other women? I often hear the claim that “women are women’s worst enemy.” This allegation suggests that when a female voter goes to the ballot box, she prefers to vote for a male candidate over a female counterpart. This, of course, raises a far more important question: Should gender even play a role in one’s electoral decision? The obvious answer is no. People should vote for the candidates they find most qualified for a given role. But herein lies the problem: Women tend to vote for male candidates not because of explicit gender considerations, but due to implicit ones. Our male-dominated society has conditioned us to think that men are stronger, smarter and more capable political candidates. Things like national security, defense and the economy are perceived as “masculine” concepts. Meanwhile, emotional issues – things like family, health care and caregiving – are considered “feminine.” These distinctions have been built up in the minds of women throughout their entire lives in educational curricula, societal norms and expectations, and even legislation. So why is it the case that women are always blamed for their supposed “hatred” of other women? Because the strategy is to divide and conquer: If women are turned against each other, then they won’t ever unite together against those who subjugate them. The goal, in other words, is to make sure women lose trust in other women. When we watch a political program with two male guests, for example, there is often a healthy degree of yelling and screaming. Sometimes there is even banging on the table. All of this is due to difference in opinion, not because of their mutual hatred of each other as men. So why is it that when women experience disagreements, they’re immediately described as villains? Instead, we often admire the two men’s strength and resilience. Most crimes and wars throughout history have been initiated by a man against another man, yet no one generalizes that all men are criminals, rapists or murderers. These far-fetched generalizations that are rooted in gender have nothing to do with reality on the ground. – Sahar Ben Ali (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

