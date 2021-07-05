Yemen Between the Mullahs of Iran and the Houthis in Yemen

Al-Jazirah, Saudi Arabia, July 2

In an unsurprising turn of events, the Houthis once again rejected the cease-fire in Yemen and turned down the Saudi peace initiative. Their position has always been the same: reject any political settlement or dialogue that may end the fighting and bloodshed in the country. To be clear, this decision isn’t made by the Houthis; rather, it’s dictated to them by the mullahs in Teheran. The Houthis have no choice but to carry out these directives. The Houthis don’t care about the destruction they brought about Yemen, the death of innocent civilians, and the widespread starvation that has struck the country. Their one and only concern is their need to please their masters in Iran. And it doesn’t stop there. The Houthis are interested in wreaking havoc in places other than Yemen. Their violence and aggression extend abroad to Saudi Arabia, which has been targeted by Houthi missiles and cross-border attacks. The Houthis also sabotaged the kingdom’s attempt to provide money, food and humanitarian supplies to the people of Yemen. The truth, however, is that the Houthis failed to achieve their goals in Yemen. They thought that by seizing control over the country they would be able to establish a foothold in the Gulf. But the Houthis are in their weakest state to date. The Saudi Air Force has become skilled at targeting and destroying their bases, missile launchers and headquarters from the air. For Saudi Arabia, the most important objective is to stop the bloodshed and prevent the death of civilians in a meaningless war. Saudi Arabia wants Yemen to become a prosperous country. Sadly, the United Nations and the world’s major influential powers have chosen to stand idle and observe the fighting without taking any action against Iran and its mercenaries. Until they hold the mullahs accountable, the torture of Yemeni civilians, who have been held hostage by a terrorist organization for over seven years, will sadly continue. – Khalid Bin Hamad Al-Malik (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)