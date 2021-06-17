穿梭衝突與餐桌間 Food and Culture in Palestine

Sat, Jun 19, 2021 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8)

Everyone who has been to Palestine has a unique experience. For thousands of years, this land has been a key stop of the spice trade route to the Mediterranean area. The movement caused by trade and ethnic migration contributes to exchanges of diverse cultures, traditions, and food in the area. Because of long-term political turmoil, Palestine has become synonymous with conflicts in the eyes of many. Freedom of movement should be a basic human right, yet a luxury for many Palestinians. They live on both sides of concrete walls and are separated by countless checkpoints. They have identification cards in different colours. The colour difference is not only an approach to further restrict movement but also a way to split up the ties among Palestinian communities. However, unlike the ‘imprisoned body’ by political influence, food culture has developed vividly and become one way to express their status of symbols, history, tradition, and values. It has also become a common topic among all communities. In this sharing event, Chi will share her observations about the connection between food, resistance and identity/values during her travels there as an artist.

Hsiao-Chi Chu is an art worker and writer. She studied MA, Migration and Diaspora Studies, SOAS. She has led multiple art projects in Northern Asia, Middle Asia, and the Middle East. Her projects are an attempt to blend art and culture in heritages, forced migration, and human rights issues. In 2018, she was granted an overseas artist project subsidy by the National Culture and Arts Foundation to conduct field research in the Middle East.