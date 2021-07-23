Protecting Truth During Tension

’10 Years of winter since the Arab Spring’ – film launch
’10 Years of winter since the Arab Spring’ – film launch

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2021

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 18:30 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

’10 Years of winter since the Arab Spring – the uprisings, the aftermaths and what we had to do with it all’ – film launch

About this event

Join London Campaign Against Arms Trade for a launch of their new film ’10 Years of winter since the Arab Spring – the uprisings, the aftermaths and what we had to do with it all’. This film highlights the ten year anniversary of the Arab Spring uprisings, the decline in democracy and freedom since then and the role UK weapons and support played in suppressing the protests.

We will show the film and then have a panel of speakers who will talk about the issues raised in the film and elaborate on the UK’s complicity in the violence and repression meted out to the protesters calling for democracy in their countries. There will be time for questions.

Speakers

David Wearing: author of the book “AngloArabia: Why Gulf Wealth Matters To Britain,” which exposes the UK’s close relations with Gulf Arab monarchies.

Sayed Alwadaei: director of advocacy at the UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird)

More to be announced

