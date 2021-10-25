100 Israeli and Palestinian Artists Donate Works in Solidarity With Gaza Residents

A group of prominent local Israeli and Palestinian artists has come together for a fundraising campaign in solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip, who live under ongoing Israeli closure and in dire humanitarian conditions. All proceeds from the campaign will be donated to Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, an organization that works to promote freedom of movement for Palestinians to and from the Gaza Strip.

Freedom of movement is a precondition for realizing other basic rights, such as the rights to family life, to livelihood, to health, and to dignity. Since it was founded in 2005, Gisha has assisted tens of thousands of Palestinians in overcoming severe and sweeping restrictions on movement imposed by Israel, which infringe on their human rights and impact countless aspects of everyday life in the Strip.

Each artist has donated one artwork, two prints of which will be made available for purchase in four possible sizes, priced 180 ILS, 270 ILS, 380 ILS, or 650 ILS, according to the size. At the end of the campaign, the artists will sign their artworks and the purchased prints will be delivered to their owners.

The campaign was initiated by Fountain Art Collective and Culture of Solidarity.

To view the campaign website and purchase artworks, click here.

Participating artists include:

Ala Haytham | Alma Itzhaky | Alona Friedberg | Alona Rodeh | Ahal Eden | Amit Levinger | Amit Mendel aka Autochrist | Anton Graznov | Asad Azi | Assi Meshullam | Avi Sabah | Aysha e Arar | Barr Zutra | Carolina Lehan | David Ginton | David Reeb | Deganit Berest | Diana Kogan | Doron Rabina | Durar Bacri | Efrat Rubinstein | Elham Rokni | Eli Petel | Eliran Dahan | Eran Nave | Fahed Halabi | Gabi Klasmer | Gal Volinez | Gilad Ratman | Gili Avissar | Goni Riskin | Guy Nechmad Stern | Hannan Abu-Hussein | Hanoch Wube | Harel Luz |Hinda Weiss | Ido Bar-El | Ido Gordon | Irit Hemmo | Itamar Stamler | Karen Dolev | Klone Yourself | Lali Fruheling | Lea Avital | Lenny Gaunt | Lobna Awidat | Maayan Shahar | Manar Zuabi | Maya Attoun | Maya Perry | Merav Kamel and Halil Balabin | Micha Ulman | Michal Bar-or | Michal Helfman | Michal Naaman | Miki Kratsman | Miri Segal | Mona Benyamin | Naama Arad | Naama Tsabar | Nahum Tevet | Naomi Siman-Tov | Nir Harel | Noa Yafe | Noa Yafe | Noy Haimovitz | Oded Jacob | Ohad Meromi | Or Shloman | Oren Fischer | Oren Ziv | Oz Malul | Roee Rosen | Ruth Patir | Ruti de Vries | Ruti Sela | Sasha Tamarin | Shachaf Levi | Shahar Yahalom | Shai Dror | Shai Yehezkelli | Shai-Lee Horodi | Shay-Lee Uziel | Shir Handelsman | Shir Lusky | Shir Wertheim | Shiri Tarko | Tamar Getter | Tamir Chen | Tamir Erlich | Tchelet Ram | Tomer Fruchter and Freedom Research Institute | Uri Gershuni | Uri Weinstein | Yael Meiry | Yair Garbuz | Yaqeen Ezaldien | Yoav Weinfeld | Yudith Levin | Yuval Robichek | Zoya Cherkassky