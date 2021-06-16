Protecting Truth During Tension

1001 Arab Futures – VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE VIEWING
Mideast Streets
dance
Arab diaspora
Lebanon
Minnesota

1001 Arab Futures – VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE VIEWING

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2021

Starts on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 12:00 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Tickets here.

A prerecorded virtual viewing of an intimate outdoor site-specific dance performance embodying future potentials from the Arab diaspora.

About this event

The Cedar Tree Project, curated by Keoxa/Winona dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur is thrilled to present the immersive arts event 1001 Arab Futures, in partnership with the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.

1001 Arab Futures is an intimate outdoor site-specific solo dance performance and visual installation contemplating imaginative visions, past reckonings, embodied truths and other future potentials from the Arab diaspora.

Created/Directed by:

Yara Boustany, Lebanese dance artist (Lebanon)

Mette Loulou von Kohl, Lebanese/Palestinian/Danish American dance artist (New York City)

Andrea Shaker, Lebanese American visual artist (Minneapolis)

Concept/Creative Contributions/Performance: Sharon Mansur

Lebanese American dance/interdisciplinary artist (Keoxa/Winona, MN)

Sound by: woolen lover

Costume by: Angie Vo

Virtual Performance Details

Online viewing will be available June 17th – 19th.

You will be sent a link by June 16th to view the performance (Vimeo). Choosing the ticket option for Thursday, June 17th gives you a link to the film that you can access anytime in the three-day window of June 17th – 19th.

Additionally, there will be a virtual watch party on Saturday, June 19th at 2:00 PM CDT with an artist discussion immediately following the viewing of the virtual performance.*

You will be sent an email by June 18th with the virtual performance link (Vimeo), the watch party link (Zoom), and any additional details.

*This is a separate ticket – please choose this option if you plan to join the watch party and discussion.

