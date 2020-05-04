Donate
Biometric Solutions Against COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10 am, Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Biometric Solutions against COVID-19: How companies can benefit from automated masks/face recognition systems during coronavirus outbreak and after?

NCC UAE, the leading IT solutions provider in the UAE, in partnership with NtechLab, a world-renowned expert in facial recognition solutions, is very pleased to invite you and your colleagues to a free webinar on biometric technologies for the virus spread prevention.

The webinar is most relevant for: government authorities, trade companies, heads of security (shopping and business centers), free zones, retailers and more.

By attending this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How companies already use mask detection to fight COVID-19?
  • Can video surveillance reliably detect whether a person is wearing a mask?
  • Will mask/face recognition work on existing video surveillance infrastructure?
  • Can mask detection be implemented ASAP?
  • How can face recognition benefit the retail industry beyond mask recognition?
  • How companies and shops in different countries use face recognition technologies to increase profits?
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
