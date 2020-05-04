Biometric Solutions Against COVID-19
Date and time: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10 am, Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Biometric Solutions against COVID-19: How companies can benefit from automated masks/face recognition systems during coronavirus outbreak and after?
NCC UAE, the leading IT solutions provider in the UAE, in partnership with NtechLab, a world-renowned expert in facial recognition solutions, is very pleased to invite you and your colleagues to a free webinar on biometric technologies for the virus spread prevention.
The webinar is most relevant for: government authorities, trade companies, heads of security (shopping and business centers), free zones, retailers and more.
By attending this webinar, you’ll learn:
- How companies already use mask detection to fight COVID-19?
- Can video surveillance reliably detect whether a person is wearing a mask?
- Will mask/face recognition work on existing video surveillance infrastructure?
- Can mask detection be implemented ASAP?
- How can face recognition benefit the retail industry beyond mask recognition?
- How companies and shops in different countries use face recognition technologies to increase profits?