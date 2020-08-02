Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Debate for Peace
US embassy in Israel
Jews
Palestinians
Israelis
Youth
regufees
Diaspora

Sharing Our Stories

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 7:30 pm Jerusalem Time (UTC+3)

Register on Zoom here.

The Empathy Storytelling project pairs four Jewish and four Palestinian students together, as they learn one another’s stories of being refugees, families dispersed and overcoming adversity. Hear from the eight students in the Empathy Storytelling Project as they share their stories and answer questions about the process of learning from one another.

Sponsored by Debate for Peace, the US Embassy in Israel, and the Interfaith Encounter Association.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.