Sharing Our Stories

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 7:30 pm Jerusalem Time (UTC+3)

Register on Zoom here.

The Empathy Storytelling project pairs four Jewish and four Palestinian students together, as they learn one another’s stories of being refugees, families dispersed and overcoming adversity. Hear from the eight students in the Empathy Storytelling Project as they share their stories and answer questions about the process of learning from one another.

Sponsored by Debate for Peace, the US Embassy in Israel, and the Interfaith Encounter Association.