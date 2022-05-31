11.2 HERITAGE STUDIES IN ARAB FASHION

Tue, 31 May 2022 20:00 - 21:15 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Dr Reem El Mutwalli, and Prof. Reina Lewis, Dr Tanya White & Dr Ahmed Meliebary discuss the importance of heritage studies in Arab fashion.

About this event

REGISTERING WILL GIVE YOU ACCESS TO THIS LIVE SESSION

AND A RECORDED VERSION TO CATCH UP IN YOUR OWN TIME WHICH WILL BE SENT TO YOU WITHIN 24 HOURS AFTER THE WEBINAR

ABOUT THE WEBINAR: THE IMPORTANCE OF HERITAGE STUDIES IN ARAB FASHION

Education is the key to sustaining Arab heritage and culture. Studying dress and textile heritage can lead to a better understanding of both gender and social relationships throughout history. Cultural misappropriation in the marketplace demonstrates the need for more education about cultural heritage in the fashion industry. Our role as heritage educators is to ensure that the current generation of designers and creatives is equipped to carry the Arab cultural legacy into the future. By understanding and preserving the origins of traditional artisan crafts like embroidery, weaving, and natural dyeing, unethical practices can be avoided, and the new generation of fashion design students will be appropriately equipped to ensure a sustainable future fashion heritage.

OUR GUEST PANELISTS:

PROF. REINA LEWIS – Centenary Professor of Cultural Studies at London College of Fashion

DR TANYA WHITE – Assistant Professor of Materials Practices, Fashion at The Creative School, Toronto Metropolitan University

DR AHMED MELIEBARY – Assistant Professor of Language at the University of Nottingham

Reina Lewis is an academic and public intellectual and Centenary Professor of Cultural Studies at London College of Fashion, UAL. Her books include Muslim Fashion: Contemporary Style Cultures (2015), Rethinking Orientalism: Women, Travel and the Ottoman Harem (2004), and Gendering Orientalism: Race, Femininity and Representation (1996). She is the editor of Modest Fashion: Styling Bodies, Mediating Faith, (2013), and Outlooks: Lesbian and Gay Visual Cultures (1996) with Peter Horne. Reina was consulting curator for the exhibition Contemporary Muslim Fashions (2018) and is co-editor of the accompanying catalogue with Jill D’Allesandro.

Tanya White, PhD has worked in ready-to-wear, bridal, marine canvas, and costume design in the Greater Toronto Area. Tanya recently completed a practice-based PhD at Glasgow School of Art with a fashion and textile specialisation exploring the co-relation of religious and fashion iconography that idolises an emaciated body in historical and contemporary media. This study is expressed in experimental cloth and soft wearable sculpture.

Ahmed Meliebary, BA, MA, PhD, Interpretation, translation, and teaching Media program preparation and presentation Activity design, planning and implementation. Language Teacher, Arabic, Language Centre, Faculty of Arts.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI – MODERATOR

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, and educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geopolitical environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years of experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.