Queens of the New Kingdom Study Day

Sat, 27 Mar 2021 09:00 - 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£30) here.

MAES March study day exploring the royal women of the 18th & 19th dynasties with Dylan Bickerstaffe, Ken Griffin & Sarah Griffiths

Online study day open to all! “Doors” open 9:30am; lectures 10am to 4:30pm with tea breaks and 1 hour lunch break.

This year’s annual MAES study day focuses on the powerful royal women of the New Kingdom.

Sarah Griffiths: Early New Kingdom Queens and the Founding of Egypt’s Empire Age

A brief introduction to the role of the powerful women of the Seventeenth and early Eighteenth Dynasties and their role in the founding of Egypt’s New Kingdom

Ken Griffin: Hatshepsut from Queen to Pharaoh

For over 3,000 years Egypt was ruled by pharaohs, yet during this time only a handful of women reached this position. This lecture will explore the life of Hatshepsut, first as a queen to her husband Thutmose II, second as a regent to her step-son Thutmose III, and finally as the pharaoh of Egypt.

Ken Griffin: Neferure – the Heir to the Throne

This lecture will explore the life of Neferure, the daughter of Hatshepsut and Thutmose II. While Neferure is known to have held the important title of God’s Wife of Amun, evidence from Deir el-Bahari suggests Hatshepsut may have been grooming her daughter to be her successor.

Sarah Griffiths: Amarna Queens

From the reign of Amenhotep III to the beginning of the Ramesside period, Egypt came under the influence of a series of powerful royal women who played an unprecedented central role in the rule of Egypt. This lecture traces the lives of the indomitable Queen Tiye, the infamous Nefertiti and her daughters, through to Mutnodjmet consort of Horemheb and Mut-Tuya mother of Ramesses II.

Dylan Bickerstaffe: Nefertari, Beloved Queen of Ramesses II.

The Tomb of Nefertari was the culmination of a series of discoveries in the Valley of the Queens, but added little to the biography of such a celebrated queen. We trace what we can of her life. Why was Nefertari so favoured? What do we know of Ramesses’ other women?

The Harem – Drudgery or Debauchery? The Harem Conspiracy Against Ramesses III

How do we balance the images we have of sensuous scented maidens and sweet music with the evidence for a weaving sweat shop? The rivalry between two queens led to the most famous of the Harem Conspiracies and the assassination of Ramesses III.

Dr Kenneth Griffin is the Collections Access Manager at the Egypt Centre, Swansea University. He is a former Lecturer in Egyptology at Swansea University and has excavated in Egypt and Sudan on numerous occasions.

Dylan Bickerstaffe is a Geography graduate and teacher, who over the last twenty years has lectured extensively to Egyptology societies around the UK, and at Conferences in the UK and Luxor. He has contributed to TV programmes on Egyptian mummies and tomb-robbery by National Geographic and Atlantic Productions for Channel 5. He is the author of “Identifying the Royal Mummies” and “An Ancient Egyptian Case Book”.

Sarah Griffiths is Secretary of MAES and Deputy Editor of Ancient Egypt Magazine. A former BBC producer and project manager, she currently manages property and presents Egyptology lectures and study days across the UK.

