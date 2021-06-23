Protecting Truth During Tension

JSRI and LunAres Series: Experiences of Analog Astronauts
Mideast Streets
Jordan
Space

JSRI and LunAres Series: Experiences of Analog Astronauts

The Media Line Staff
06/23/2021

Wed, Jun 23, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

JSRI and LunAres Series: Experiences of Analog Astronauts with Rovers and Spacesuits

About this event

Join us in this webinar series exploring analog habitats and hear directly from analog astronauts! This series is hosted by the Jordan Space Research Initiative (JSRI) and LunAres, an analog research facility based in Poland.

This year, JSRI is hosting the first two competitions of their kind in Jordan: a Rover Design Competition and Spacesuit Design Competition. LunAres is one of the key collaborators in this initiative, and has partnered with JSRI to host this educational webinar series.

These webinars will cover the following topics:

  1. Analog Habitats (presented by the director of LunAres, Leszek Orzechowski)
  2. Experiences of Analog Astronauts with Rovers and Spacesuits (presented by the current analog crew in LunAres)
  3. Livestream of the LunAres crew’s final EVA at the end of their mission

The series will be moderated by Sahba El-Shawa, who is the founder of JSRI and the national coordinator for Jordan in the Space Generation Advisory Council as well as the Moon Village Association.

The goal of these webinars is to give JSRI competition participants some insight into the operations of analog habitats, as well as an opportunity to learn directly from analog astronauts and ask them questions to help with their preliminary rover and spacesuit designs.

The webinar series is open to everyone to observe, however only JSRI competition participants will be able to ask questions during the Q&A sessions.

To register for the other sessions in these series, check the following link: https://linktr.ee/jsri2space

