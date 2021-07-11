BILA HUDOOD: Young Adult Literature’s Fantastic Worlds & Where to Find Them

Sun, Jul 11, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Young Adult literature in Arabic, with a focus on genre: sci fi, fantasy, mystery & more

Young Adult literature in Arabic is a small but extraordinarily vibrant space, which has seen steady growth in the last decade, with new literary prizes, new sub-genres, and a growing appetite for new books among young readers. Among these fantastic new worlds, readers will find time-travel fantasies, science fictional futures, magical realism, detective tales, and more. This panel will be led by a leading expert on Arabic YA Susanne Abou Ghaida, who will be joined by three YA writers: by Palestinian-Jordanian novelist Taghreed Najjar, Syrian novelist Maria Dadouch, and Egyptian novelist and translator Ahmed al-Mahdi.