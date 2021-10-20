Investment Crowdfunding Masterclass – For Investors and Startups (Bahrain)

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Location: Wyndham Grand Manama, 316 Road 4609, Manama, Muḥāfaẓat al-ʿĀṣimah, Bahrain

MENA’s premier investment crowdfunding masterclass, taught by international finance experts Dr. Maureen Murat, Esq and Samson Williams

The USA Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) and Bahrain based Bambucorn are delighted to invite you to attend MENA’s premier investment crowdfunding masterclass, taught by CfPA and Columbia University and UNH School of Law professors Maureen Murat, Esq. and Samson Williams alongside Dubai based KARM Legal Consultants finance expert Akshata Namjoshi.

If you’re a seasoned entrepreneur, serial entrepreneur or first-time technologist looking to make the move into business ownership this 1 Day Masterclass is for you. Why do startups and business owners need to learn about investment crowdfunding? Simple, you need to know all your business financing options so you can select the best one for you.

If you’re an investor, you’ll be able to learn to invest via equity crowdfunding platforms, access deal opportunities, conduct due diligence and understand the key investor protection provisions in regulations in the MENA region by the end of this Masterclass.

Whether you’re looking to raise $100,000 USD to buy equipment, $250,000 USD to build your app or $10,000,000.00 USD to scale your startups’ operations, this investment crowdfunding masterclass provides you the strategic knowledge you need to be successful in your crowdfunding campaign.

How We Empower You

Are you a startup or business looking to raise money to grow your business?

Are you an investor looking to explore and analyze equity crowdfunding?

Join us for this crowdfunding masterclass to understand:

(9AM – 10AM) – Business financing options: Bank loans, Venture Capital, Angels & Investment Crowdfunding and the current start-up and investment landscape in the MENA region(10AM – 11AM) – How to be successful in your crowdfunding campaign and how can investors define their investor strategy and understand the qualitative and quantitative metrics?

(11AM – 12PM) – Step by step checklist of core compliance & regulatory requirements for raising capital via crowdfunding

Lunch (12PM – 1PM)

(1PM – 2PM) – Tools and resources to help you become investor ready

(2PM – 3PM) – Accessing deal opportunities via equity crowdfunding platforms – What are the best practices to be followed?

(3PM – 4PM) – The intersection of Blockchain, Tokens and Cryptocurrencies with crowdfunding and your goals of raising money for your business(4PM – 5PM) – Putting it all together – the 12 steps to organizing your crowdfunding campaign Each attendee is provided a copy of the “Raising Money” your guide and workbook to understanding investment crowdfunding and place to document the steps you need to take to be successful at raising money for your projects. This masterclass lays the foundation for you and your business to understand what is needed to raise investment capital in both Bahrain, the UAE and the USA. Additionally, you’ll be privy to an analysis of the regulatory intersection of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, tokens, ICOs, STOs and DSOs by two of the premier compliance and regulatory experts in the space, University of New Hampshire School of Law professors Maureen Murat and Samson Williams. Come network with industry professionals in an engaging, stimulating and immersive masterclass taught by Columbia University and UNH School of Law professors and learn directly from practitioners with proven track records and deep real-world experience.

Class size is limited. First come first serve.

Expect about 6+ hours of instruction time that may go past 5:00 pm, heavy engagement, Q&A and attendee interaction. The learning will be active and interactive. Our course material is actively revised, to reflect the latest updates from the UAE, Bahraini and United States regulatory bodies regarding initial coin offerings, securitized token offerings and use of blockchain with crowdfunding initiatives.

If you are a Startup Founder, Serial Entrepreneur or wannapreneur looking to raise capital for your business, and need a structured and deep technical understanding of investment crowdfunding, then this course is for you.

MINIMUM LEARNING OUTCOMES

Understanding of what and how investment crowdfunding works. Understand what the regulatory and compliance requirements are for raising capital in Bahrain, UAE and USA. Step by step checklist of core compliance requirements for raising capital via crowdfunding. Tools and resources that will help you become “investor-ready” beyond compliance requirements. Understanding of the hype and reality of initial coin offerings (ICOs), security token offerings (STOs), Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) and stablecoins. Tips on entrepreneurship and raising funds for an existing business or startup. Personalize your crowdfunding process, marketing plans, strategy and goals. Understand the different asset tokenization strategies and how to create liquidity, fractionalization and distribution of tokenized assets.

BONUS

Review of successful crowdfunding campaigns and the strategies they used to reach their funding goals.

COURSE DESCRIPTION

This is an intensive deep dive into investment crowdfunding for individuals that are looking to understand how they could leverage crowdfunding to raise $250k to $5M dollars for their startups and businesses and want to formulate and understand potential risks and opportunities. This masterclass is designed to demystify crowdfunding and empower the attendee to evaluate their crowdfunding options AND understand that you can successfully raise capital for your business with or without venture capitalist funding.

Think of this course as capital fundraising consulting minus the high fees. If you are looking to take a deep dive into the crowdfunding world and walk away with actionable next steps that can move your organization forward, then this course is for you.

About Bambucorn

Bambucorn is an equity crowdfunding marketplace that enables start-ups and SMEs raise equity financing by issuing tokenized securities. Whilst Bambucorn has been founded with a global perspective in mind, it is currently regulated in the Middle East and has obtained an Innovation Testing License from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. It has also recently graduated from the FinTech Regulatory Sandbox from the Central Bank of Bahrain and has applied for a full license.

Bambucorn’s mission is to help ambitious entrepreneurs raise as little as $100,000 for their ventures and help them scale by providing them the platform to launch their fundraising campaign. On the investment side, investors can invest as little as $1,000 and diversify their exposure to early stage ventures.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTORS

Maureen Murat, Esq. – Maureen is an attorney, licensed to practice law in the State of New York, Florida, and Washington, DC specializing in securities, tax, business and crowdfunding law. She is Principal at Crowdie Advisors; Attorney Advisor, DC Dept. of Insurance, Securities & Banking Financial Services, in Washington, DC; and an Adjunct Professor at the University of New Hampshire School of Law. Maureen is a crowdfunding advisor to numerous startups around the globe and is globally recognized for her thought leadership on legal implications relating to cryptocurrency policy and regulations, equity crowdfunding and small business topics. She can be contacted at: www.CrowdieAdvisors.com and followed on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maureen-l-murat-esq/.

Akshata is a Fintech Lead at KARM Legal and has experience in the UAE and India. She has advised high net individuals and corporates on Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate Debt Restructuring, and Corporate Governance related issues. At KARM, she leads the FinTech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Open Banking and Emerging Tech practice at KARM. She has advised multiple clients on Security Token Offerings and Initial Coin Offerings; fundraising through seed and crowdfunding in property, equity and loan based models; setting up of crypto-currency exchanges and, deployment of public and enterprise blockchains. Additionally, she has also advised clients on artificial intelligence in the financial sector; and digital wallets and payments solutions.

Samson Williams – Samson is President of the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) in Washington DC. Under Samson’s guidance the CfPA has successfully advocated for crowdfunding rule changes, resulting in over $214M via investment crowdfunding in 2020 alone. In its 5th year, the investment crowdfunding industry in America is on target to exceed $500M raised just in 2021 alone. In addition to leading the Crowdfunding Professional Association, Samson is also cofounder of Milky Way Economy, a investment think tank based in Washington, DC, who are investors into two US based crowdfunding portals: Brite.us and GoingPublic.com. Samson also is the co-creator of the University of New Hampshire School of Law’s Blockchain, Cryptocurrency & Law Program, as well as an adjunct professor at Columbia University in NY, specializing in Fintech, Blockchain and The Space Economy.

Narayanan Ganapathy – Narayanan is the CEO of Angivest Ventures and Bambucorn and brings in a wealth of investment management experience. Narayanan has worked both regionally and internationally in senior management positions with prominent institutions such as Deutsche Bank in London, GFH Financial Group, KPMG Corporate Finance and International Investment Bank in Bahrain across a range of sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder, a Master in Finance from London Business School, a MIT Fintech:Future Commerce certificate holder and has completed the Digital Business Leadership Program at Columbia Business School, New York City.