The 17th Israeli-Palestinian Joint Memorial Day Ceremony co-hosted by the Bereaved Family Forum and Combatants for Peace will be broadcast live on next Tuesday (May 3) 8:30pm (Jerusalem Time). The ceremony inspires hope and demonstrates another way for all people to live in Israel and Palestine, together.

Combatants for Peace (CFP), has written, that this evening’s alternative ceremony “honors the lives lost in the conflict on both sides, and builds a new narrative: rejecting violence, the occupation, and embracing another way. Year after year, the growing popular success of the event models for more Israeli, Palestinian and international audiences that non-violent, binational cooperation and humanization is feasible. We believe in peace and reconciliation.”

Following the ceremony, the Bereaved Family Forum (BFF) invited “to join us on Zoom, where we will be hosting eight zoom rooms with speakers who will offer different points of view on the complex reality of life here. We hope you will join one of these conversations, and continue to explore the essence of this special day of Memorial, and question the right path ahead. Even in difficult times, when violence is rising its head, even under closures and during Corona times and despite the criticism and cynicism – every year we repeat our message loud and clear: that we are all human beings, that we all feel pain and loss in the same way, that war is not the only path we can choose, and that we must do everything to avoid more violence and bloodshed.” Among the scheduled dialogues:

On Wednesday (May 4) evening Yesh Gvul will be holding its annual alternative torch-lighting ceremony at the beginning of Israel’s Independence Day festivities. As happens annually, hundreds will gather in front of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem to honor prominent activists who “dedicate their time and energy to lighting up the dark corners of Israeli society and politics, today and always.” This year, among the 12 lit torches: three well-know Hadash activists: Prof. Oded Goldreich, Oren Feld and Yuval Halperin.

Founded in 1982 in the shadow of the First Lebanon War, Yesh Gvul attempts to provide support to conscientious objectors and refuseniks: Israelis who object to all or some forms of service in the country’s military due to the occupation of the Palestinian territories.