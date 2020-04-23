Donate
2020 Pluralism Index

The Media Line Staff
04/23/2020

Date and time: Thursday, April 23, 11:30 am to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time; 8:30 to 10 Pacific Daylight Time, 6:30 to 8 pm Israel Daylight Time

To register, send an email to info@jppi.org.il. You will then receive an email with a Zoom link and password.

On April 23, 2020, JPPI will hold a special online event to present its 2020 Pluralism Index. New data from the Institute’s Annual Survey of Israelis will be unveiled, and an analysis of some key trends in Israeli society will be presented.

  • Israeli elections and the identificational shift of Israeli Arabs
  • Israel’s Haredi society and the Corona crisis
  • Public attitudes on aspects of religion and state relations
  • Public preferences on Israel-Diaspora relations

Program

  • Opening Remarks by Avinoam Bar-Yosef, President of JPPI
  • Explanation of the Annual Survey, Prof. Camil Fuchs
  • Presentation of the 2020 Pluralism Index, Shmuel Rosner
  • Summation

JPPI’s Pluralism Project is supported by the William Davidson Foundation

The event will be conducted in English and moderated by Noah Slepkov.

Participants will be able to submit questions to the Index team (Camil Fuchs, Shmuel Rosner, and Noah Slepkov) in real time.

Following the event, a video will be available on the Institute’s website along with a document showing the data and analyzing some of the major trends emerging from them.

For further information, contact Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com, tel. +972-54-806-8613.

