The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
2021 Women PeaceMakers Event — Virtual
2021 Women PeaceMakers Event — Virtual

The Media Line Staff
04/22/2021

Thu, Apr 22, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

The Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice is pleased to invite you to the 2021 Women PeaceMakers event!

The Kroc School’s signature

Women PeaceMakers (WPM) event returns on April 22, 2021 – and this time, we’re going virtual! Tune in from your corner of the world to learn from and with this year’s four extraordinary women leaders about the powerful role women play in negotiating peace.

Each year, the WPMs are selected from a competitive set of applicants based on their accomplishments and expertise related to a given research focus. For 2020-2021, the WPMs are focused on a critical topic: how international peacebuilding organizations can better partner with local women peacebuilders to address the closing spaces and increased insecurity women are currently facing when working to end cycles of violence.

During this Kroc School signature event, you’ll hear more about these efforts, plus:

Real stories about what it’s like being a woman peacebuilder in the Covid era

Insights about the challenges and opportunities of being on the front lines and in the backrooms of shaping more peaceful societies

Ideas for how we can bring more equity, justice, and compassion to our communities.

This interactive event will include a mixture of engaging discussion featuring the WPMs, videos that give a closer look at the WPMs in action, and a Q&A with our changemaking audience.

Meet the 2021 Women PeaceMakers

  • Muna Luqman (Yemen) – Muna is an activist for women, peace, and security issues in Yemen and globally, advocating for women’s involvement in peace processes. Muna is Chair of Food4Humanity and is leading humanitarian response efforts in Yemen with that foundation and the Water4Peace Initiative. Read full bio.
  • Liberata Mulamula (Tanzania) – Liberata is a recognized local, regional and international leader in peacebuilding and diplomacy. Liberata is a founding member of FemWise Africa, the African Union-United Nations African Women Leaders Network, and formerly served as Tanzanian Ambassador to the US. Read full bio.
  • Nesreen Barwari (Iraq/Kurdistan)– Nesreen is a leader in humanitarian relief, good governance and conflict resolution. Nesreen’s focus on peacebuilding via good governance practices, relief programs and education has impacted the private, public, non-profit, and academic sector in Iraq. Read full bio.
  • Slava Shikh Hasan (Syria) – Slava is an emerging leader who has worked in a variety of political, peacebuilding and humanitarian roles throughout her budding career as a peacebuilder. Slava brings experience working directly with refugees and internally displaced persons in Turkey and Syria. Read full bio.

Don’t wait – register now. We look forward to seeing you on April 22!

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
