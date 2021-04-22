2021 Women PeaceMakers Event — Virtual

Thu, Apr 22, 2021 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

The Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice is pleased to invite you to the 2021 Women PeaceMakers event!

The Kroc School’s signature

Women PeaceMakers (WPM) event returns on April 22, 2021 – and this time, we’re going virtual! Tune in from your corner of the world to learn from and with this year’s four extraordinary women leaders about the powerful role women play in negotiating peace.

Each year, the WPMs are selected from a competitive set of applicants based on their accomplishments and expertise related to a given research focus. For 2020-2021, the WPMs are focused on a critical topic: how international peacebuilding organizations can better partner with local women peacebuilders to address the closing spaces and increased insecurity women are currently facing when working to end cycles of violence.

During this Kroc School signature event, you’ll hear more about these efforts, plus:

Real stories about what it’s like being a woman peacebuilder in the Covid era

Insights about the challenges and opportunities of being on the front lines and in the backrooms of shaping more peaceful societies

Ideas for how we can bring more equity, justice, and compassion to our communities.

This interactive event will include a mixture of engaging discussion featuring the WPMs, videos that give a closer look at the WPMs in action, and a Q&A with our changemaking audience.

Meet the 2021 Women PeaceMakers

Muna Luqman (Yemen) – Muna is an activist for women, peace, and security issues in Yemen and globally, advocating for women’s involvement in peace processes. Muna is Chair of Food4Humanity and is leading humanitarian response efforts in Yemen with that foundation and the Water4Peace Initiative. Read full bio.

Muna is an activist for women, peace, and security issues in Yemen and globally, advocating for women’s involvement in peace processes. Muna is Chair of Food4Humanity and is leading humanitarian response efforts in Yemen with that foundation and the Water4Peace Initiative. Read full bio. Liberata Mulamula (Tanzania) – Liberata is a recognized local, regional and international leader in peacebuilding and diplomacy. Liberata is a founding member of FemWise Africa, the African Union-United Nations African Women Leaders Network, and formerly served as Tanzanian Ambassador to the US. Read full bio.

Liberata is a recognized local, regional and international leader in peacebuilding and diplomacy. Liberata is a founding member of FemWise Africa, the African Union-United Nations African Women Leaders Network, and formerly served as Tanzanian Ambassador to the US. Read full bio. Nesreen Barwari (Iraq/Kurdistan)– Nesreen is a leader in humanitarian relief, good governance and conflict resolution. Nesreen’s focus on peacebuilding via good governance practices, relief programs and education has impacted the private, public, non-profit, and academic sector in Iraq. Read full bio.

Nesreen is a leader in humanitarian relief, good governance and conflict resolution. Nesreen’s focus on peacebuilding via good governance practices, relief programs and education has impacted the private, public, non-profit, and academic sector in Iraq. Read full bio. Slava Shikh Hasan (Syria) – Slava is an emerging leader who has worked in a variety of political, peacebuilding and humanitarian roles throughout her budding career as a peacebuilder. Slava brings experience working directly with refugees and internally displaced persons in Turkey and Syria. Read full bio.

Don’t wait – register now. We look forward to seeing you on April 22!