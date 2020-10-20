Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
25 Years After Rabin – Can Israel Be Both Jewish and Democratic?
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and King Hussein of Jordan confer on the Sea of Galilee shore after signing the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty, November 10, 1994. (Saar Yaacov/GPO).
Mideast Streets
Democracy
Israel
Yitzhak Rabin
Judaism

25 Years After Rabin – Can Israel Be Both Jewish and Democratic?

The Media Line Staff
10/20/2020

Date and time: Tue, October 27, 2020, 8 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

November 4th marks 25 years since the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, an event that crystallized the tension between Judaism and democracy that is imprinted in Israel’s DNA.

To mark this historic event, please join us for a special webinar to explore Rabin’s legacy and the relationship between Judaism and democracy today. What has changed in the last 25 years and what does the future hold?

The Forward editor-in-chief, Jodi Rudoren will moderate. She’ll be joined by IDI President Yohanan Plesner, Member of Knesset Tehila Friedman, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Park Avenue Synagogue and Tova Birnbaum of BINA & Oshman Family JCC.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.