25 Years After Rabin – Can Israel Be Both Jewish and Democratic?

Date and time: Tue, October 27, 2020, 8 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3) | 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

November 4th marks 25 years since the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, an event that crystallized the tension between Judaism and democracy that is imprinted in Israel’s DNA.

To mark this historic event, please join us for a special webinar to explore Rabin’s legacy and the relationship between Judaism and democracy today. What has changed in the last 25 years and what does the future hold?

The Forward editor-in-chief, Jodi Rudoren will moderate. She’ll be joined by IDI President Yohanan Plesner, Member of Knesset Tehila Friedman, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Park Avenue Synagogue and Tova Birnbaum of BINA & Oshman Family JCC.