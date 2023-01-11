It's the glowing season of lights.

2nd Annual Aviram Awards Contest

The Media Line Staff
01/11/2023

Time is running out to participate in the second annual Aviram Awards contest with a grand prize of half a million dollars (USD)!Forbes is proud to again partner with the Aviram Foundation to look for original business solutions—products or services—that will result in positive social, environmental, or human impact in our world.Learn more about the contest, awards and official rules and submit for consideration today!This competition’s goal is to connect business and technology to help create a new era of well-being. There are 3 prizes on the line. Grand Prize: $500,000 USD; First Prize: $100,000 USD; Second Prize: $50,000 USD.Businesses are eligible to apply if the following criteria are met:

  • Business owner or team leader of a high-tech business – in the pre-seed or seed phase – with an established concept that positively impacts humanity.
  • Own or lead a business that hasn’t exceeded $5 million USD in total investment since its inception.
  • Live in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

Please click here to learn more and submit your startup for consideration. Submissions will only be accepted until 30 January, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more information, please see the official contest rules.If you are uninterested, or if you are not located in one of the eligible countries, please click here to be removed from future communications about this contest.Best,​​​​Seth CohenAssistant Managing EditorHead of Forbes Impact Lab + ForbesCommunitiesForbes

