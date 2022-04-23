Fri, 29 Apr 2022 08:00 - 10:30 Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Come and join us for our 2nd Strong Earth Youth Summit (SEYS) that attracts young climate activists from around the world!

About this event

Come and join us for Strong Earth Youth Summit (SEYS) that attracts young climate activists from around the world, to promote a vision and action plan for Climate Friendly Travel (CFT). SEYS, named after Maurice Strong, the sustainability activist 50 years back who was the Secretary General of the first “Earth Summit” in 1972. SEYS will highlight the immense contribution that Strong made to the foundations of today’s Global Climate and Sustainability “Code Red“ Agenda.

Schedule for SEYS 2022:

A tribute from Achim Steiner , Under Secretary General UN and Head of UNDP, very much as he delivered at the opening of the 2015 Paris Climate Summit.

, Under Secretary General UN and Head of UNDP, very much as he delivered at the opening of the 2015 Paris Climate Summit. Keynote from Professor Felix Dodds founder of the UN Stakeholder Forum, on 50 years of Global Environmental Action – celebrating the 1972 first Earth Summit.

founder of the UN Stakeholder Forum, on 50 years of Global Environmental Action – celebrating the 1972 first Earth Summit. Mirian Vilela , Executive Director, Earth Charter International will talk about the Earth Charter that Strong introduced in 2000, with Mikhael Gorbachev former President of USSR. The Earth Charter was a landmark first covenant between the People and the Planet , with a very heavy focus on equality, equity and social justice and nature based approaches. Many of its ideas can be seen in the Terra Carta introduced by the Prince of Wales in 2021.

, Executive Director, Earth Charter International will talk about the Earth Charter that Strong introduced in 2000, with Mikhael Gorbachev former President of USSR. The Earth Charter was a landmark first covenant between the People and the Planet , with a very heavy focus on equality, equity and social justice and nature based approaches. Many of its ideas can be seen in the Terra Carta introduced by the Prince of Wales in 2021. Two of the top tourism climate scientists, Professors Susanne Becken in New Zealand and Daniel Scott in Canada, will provide state of the art thinking on climate impacts and metrics, linking tourism in to UNFCCC and IPCC programs.

in New Zealand and in Canada, will provide state of the art thinking on climate impacts and metrics, linking tourism in to UNFCCC and IPCC programs. You will hear how SUNx Malta is helping to deliver Climate Resilience with its partner Risklayer, led by Bijan Karzai .

. Hans Friederich , the Registrar of SUNx Malta’s CFT Registry , will explain how registration can really help companies and destinations to greatly enhance their Climate and Sustainability Plans.

, the Registrar of SUNx Malta’s , will explain how registration can really help companies and destinations to greatly enhance their Climate and Sustainability Plans. Joceline Favre Bulle of Les Roches will announce the criteria for the competition for the Strong Earth Awards, to be presented at the Shiftin Festival in November.

Pierre Fenech CEO of ITS Malta will introduce a session, in which CFT Diploma Students, Angela Rodriguez, Caroline Kimani and Pratishtha Parajuli will share their learning experiences of the SUNx Malta CFT Diploma, the work opportunities that unfolded for them and the actionable steps they have been taking upon course completion to bring awareness on Climate Friendly Travel.

and will share their learning experiences of the SUNx Malta CFT Diploma, the work opportunities that unfolded for them and the actionable steps they have been taking upon course completion to bring awareness on Climate Friendly Travel. Time for Q & A towards the end of the session.

Note: The summit will take place twice on 29 April to cover various time zones. Please select which session are you attending on checkout so that we can send you the relevant information.

Round 1: Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific: 08.00-10.30 hrs CEST (Central European Summer Time)

Round 2: Europe, Middle East, Africa & Americas: 1600-1830 hrs CEST(Central European Summer Time)

You will be getting the zoom link to the event one week prior the event date.

The team at SUNx Malta look forward to your participation and your engagement during SEYS 2022 to embrace Climate Friendly Travel moving forward.