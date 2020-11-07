3.2 Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: Kashmir to Paisley

Date and time: Tue, Nov 17, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Tickets here.

Dr Reem El Mutwalli will be joined on the sofa by Kerry Taylor, of Kerry Taylor Auctions for a discussion on ‘Kashmir to Paisley’.

OUR GUEST: KERRY TAYLOR

A consultant to leading auction houses who sits on the UK government export review board. Kerry started at Sotheby’s 1979 and soon established her own company, Kerry Taylor Auctions, in 2003 specializing in vintage fashion, antique costumes and textiles. Kerry regularly works with major museums, lecturing assisting with evaluations and assisting with funding applications. She authored both ‘Vintage Fashion & Couture, from Poiret to McQueen’ and ‘Galliano: Spectacular Fashion’.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.