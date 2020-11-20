3.4 Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: Mowjood – I Am Here

Tue, Dec 15, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Join us for our next dialogue – “Mowjood – I am here”

OUR GUEST: WALEED SHAH

Waleed lives in the United Arab Emirates. He’s a Chemical Engineer by education, started his career working in the oil industry, and slowly discovered his love for photography. He’s had the opportunity to work with the finest establishments in the industry, talented local artists and international legends passing through the UAE, and some of the coolest brands out there. His journey got recognized by Fujifilm Middle East and he’s now an “Official” Fuji-X-Photographer.

Waleed started a series titled “Rock Your Ugly”, which explores the intersection between physical and mental health through a series of portraits. This is in the works to become a published book. Afterward, he went on to make fun of societal norms with a project titled “Magazine Cover.” Today, he’s shooting portraits of freelancers and entrepreneurs to help them navigate the economic downturn post-COVID Pandemic under a project titled “Mowjood.”

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon,’ helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.