360 Video Introduction to Israel – Visiting Tel Aviv & Jerusalem

Tue, May 4, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($5+1.77 free) here.

Israel introduction with a 360 video tour TRY OUT

About this Event

TRY OUT price: $5

Normal price $25

You are in control of what you see while listening to a live expert guide.

See the highlights of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and learn about the creation of the State of Israel.

Sites that we will visit in Tel Aviv are: American Colony, Sarona and Rothschild Boulevard.

We will take route 443, through the West Bank and tell you about the complicated situation, with Area A, B and C in the Palestinian Territories.

That road ends in Jerusalem where we visit: the Mount of Olives, The Western/Wailing Wall, the Temple Mount (Golden Dome of The Rock) and the Church of The Holy Sepulcher (burial tomb of Jesus)