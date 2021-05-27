Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
360° Video Virtual Tour: Jerusalem Holy Sites with Live Guide
Mideast Streets
virtual tour
Jerusalem

360° Video Virtual Tour: Jerusalem Holy Sites with Live Guide

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Mon, May 31, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:15 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($22.29) here.

Live guided video virtual tour of Jerusalem Holy sites. You decide where to look while learning about the History of the Holy City.

About this event

Walk through the 5000 years of history in a 1-hour virtual tour to the Old City of Jerusalem. Experience 360 video tour – where you choose what to look at – roam around the Western Wall, the Dome of the Rock and the Holy Sepulcher while. Enjoy quizzes, chat, on-screen map and more fun ways to interact with your guide and other participants.

Watch our invitation to this 360° virtual tour

Once you purchase a ticket we will send a link to join via mail. Check your spam!

a single link is to be used once from a single device

log in from your computer and not a tablet or phone

Preferably use google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox

once clicking the invitation link, please allow the browser notification to enable mic and camera

You will be visiting:

  • Mount of olives lookout
  • The Western Wall (aka wailing wall/ HaKotel)
  • Temple mount (Including Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque)
  • Holy Sepulcher church

This itinerary covers the holiest sites for the three monotheistic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam and shows the connection between the sites the 1 square kilometer walled city of old Jerusalem.

amazingjerusalem.com is a well-experienced touring company and a pioneer in virtual tours of Israel. We conduct real and virtual tours to our global clients. If you would like to book this tour as private please contact us: onlinetours@amazingjerusalem.com

