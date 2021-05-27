360° Video Virtual Tour: Jerusalem Holy Sites with Live Guide

Mon, May 31, 2021 9:00 PM - 10:15 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Live guided video virtual tour of Jerusalem Holy sites. You decide where to look while learning about the History of the Holy City.

Walk through the 5000 years of history in a 1-hour virtual tour to the Old City of Jerusalem. Experience 360 video tour – where you choose what to look at – roam around the Western Wall, the Dome of the Rock and the Holy Sepulcher while. Enjoy quizzes, chat, on-screen map and more fun ways to interact with your guide and other participants.

Watch our invitation to this 360° virtual tour

Once you purchase a ticket we will send a link to join via mail. Check your spam!

a single link is to be used once from a single device

log in from your computer and not a tablet or phone

Preferably use google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox

once clicking the invitation link, please allow the browser notification to enable mic and camera

You will be visiting:

Mount of olives lookout

The Western Wall (aka wailing wall/ HaKotel)

Temple mount (Including Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque)

Holy Sepulcher church

This itinerary covers the holiest sites for the three monotheistic religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam and shows the connection between the sites the 1 square kilometer walled city of old Jerusalem.

amazingjerusalem.com is a well-experienced touring company and a pioneer in virtual tours of Israel. We conduct real and virtual tours to our global clients. If you would like to book this tour as private please contact us: onlinetours@amazingjerusalem.com