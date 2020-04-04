The 3rd General Membership Assembly of the Qatar Chapter of United Architects of the Philippines will be held on April 17, 2020, from 1 to 6 pm Qatar time, at the Wyndham Grand Regency Doha on Jawaan Street.

The 3rd General Membership Assembly will include a compact program for Technical Seminar, Election Primer and General Membership Meeting. This time, we start trimming it down to a maximum five-hour convention at a rate of QAR 80 per person.

However, once you register, you are considered to have checked in. No refund policy. No show fee is Qar 80.