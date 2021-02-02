4.2 Dialogues on the Art of Arab Fashion: ‘Fit for a Queen’

Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 7:55 to 8:55 pm Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr. Reem El Mutwalli & Melisssa Leventon, curator discuss her book Fit for a Queen on Queen Sirikit of Thailand and Pierre Balmain

The Zay Initiative aims to promote an understanding of the evolution of regional culture, building up public awareness and appreciation of this unique heritage, reaching out to like-minded individuals and institutions nationally, regionally and globally. In addition to seasonal or touring exhibitions and museum loans, the collection is accessed through the digital archive (Collection), first of its kind on a regional level, fortified by a pop-up glossary in both Arabic and English. The Zay Initiative aims to empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

The Five Pillars of the Zay Initiative are: • Collect, document and conserve Arab dress and adornment.• Present and contextualise through a digital archive and blog.• Encourage intercultural dialogue to highlight our shared humanity.• Inspire and educate designers to create for a sustainable future.• Empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

OUR GUEST: MELISSA LEVENTON

Melissa Leventon is a founding partner of the California-based museum and appraisal consultancy Curatrix Group, is a specialist in European and American fashion and textiles. Formerly Curator-in-Charge of Textiles at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, she has organized exhibitions involving art media ranging from contemporary glass to the Dead Sea Scrolls. For more than 20 years Melissa has been a consultant to museums including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Denver Art Museum, The Textile Museum, and the Chicago History Museum. Since 2006 she has also served as a senior consultant to the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in Bangkok.

In addition to her curatorial and appraisal work, Melissa teaches fashion history and theory at California College of the Arts in San Francisco and is a trustee of the San Jose (California) Museum of Quilts & Textiles.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A nonprofit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the festival director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that see the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.