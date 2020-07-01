4 Months to US Presidential Elections: Inside Briefing

Date and time: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 5 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Livestream on the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) website and social media

As the US enters a heated presidential election, a panel of America’s top political experts will delve into the state of play, including polling, the most recent developments in each campaign, forecasting and the impact of the election on the relationship between Israel and the United States. Critical analysis will also include American Jewry’s role in the elections and longer-term influences on Israel from a national security perspective.

Opening Remarks

Ambassador Daniel Shapiro, distinguished visiting fellow at the INSS

Representative Steve Israel, director, Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University

Panel Discussion

David Axelrod, director, Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama

Representative Tom Davis, former National Republican Campaign Committee chair

Dr. Shira Efron, visiting fellow at the INSS

Closing Remarks: Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amos Yadlin, executive director of the INSS

The panelists will take questions from the virtual audience. Questions can be posted during the INSS Facebook livestream.