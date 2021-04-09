5.3 DIALOGUES ON THE ART OF ARAB FASHION: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF DRESS

Tue, Apr 13, 2021 7:55 PM - 9:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Dr. Reem El Mutwalli in conversation with Haifa Al Mubarak, Psychologist & CEO/Founder of Know How on The Psychology of Dress

The Zay Initiative aims to promote an understanding of the evolution of regional culture, building up public awareness and appreciation of this unique heritage, reaching out to like-minded individuals and institutions nationally, regionally and globally. In addition to seasonal or touring exhibitions and museum loans, the collection is accessed through the digital archive (Collection), first of its kind on a regional level, fortified by a pop-up glossary in both Arabic and English. The Zay Initiative aims to empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

The Five Pillars of the Zay Initiative are: • Collect, document and conserve Arab dress and adornment.• Present and contextualise through a digital archive and blog.• Encourage intercultural dialogue to highlight our shared humanity.• Inspire and educate designers to create for a sustainable future.• Empower women regionally and globally by bringing their untold stories to life.

OUR GUEST: HAIFA AL MUBARAK

As the CEO/Founder of Know How Management Consulting, Haifa Al Mubarak has been a significant business influencer in the UAE since the year 2000. Her professional goal is to transform individuals and organisations by helping them realize their potential through personal development, team alignment and data-driven strategies.

She is the only consultant in the region who has conducted ongoing research about UAEpersonality types based on assessments of 7000 UAE Nationals. She has provided high-value advisory on training and development, business processes & employee engagement using her research findings.

Haifa has been in demand for her well-rounded regional and global exposure. Besides English, she is fluent in Arabic, French, Spanish and Italian. Her emphasis on data, structure and instinct make her one of the most sought-after advisors by top leadership at virtually every Abu Dhabi Government entity. Haifa has inspired many individuals through her practice in the areas of psychology, leadership development and coaching.

OUR FOUNDER: DR. REEM EL MUTWALLI

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, is a published author, lead curator and public speaker. With over 30 years of experience, she is an expert consultant in Islamic art and architecture, interior design, historic dress and UAE heritage.

She is also the founder of the Zay Initiative. A non-profit UK registered initiative advancing the preservation of cultural heritage, through the collection, documentation and digital archiving of Arab historical attire and their stories. Our goal is to empower and sustain global cross-cultural dialogue to inspire creative minds.

OUR HOST: EMMA FARMER

Raised in the Middle East, educated in the UK, Emma has a profound understanding and passion for bridging gaps regarding culture and business, whilst navigating geo-political environments.

Emma is a highly motivated, award-winning, experienced project leader, communications and business development professional with over 15 years’ experience.

As the Festival Director of Dubai Lynx from 2011 to 2016, she strategically grew the event and left a legacy, building the foundations that sees the festival thrive across multiple markets today. Now an entrepreneur and mother, Emma set up ‘Chameleon’, helping businesses reach their potential whilst ensuring they do better for good.