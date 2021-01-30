This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
5 Lesson Arabic Master Class for Intermediate, Advanced Students
Mideast Streets
Arabic
language

5 Lesson Arabic Master Class for Intermediate, Advanced Students

The Media Line Staff
01/30/2021

Jan 31, 2021, 10 am to 12 noon Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) and Feb 11, 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets here.

FREE 5 lesson Arabic Master Class for Intermediate and Advanced Arabic students looking to study Arabic grammar and speaking

About this Event

This 5 Lesson Arabic Master Class is designed for anyone interested in studying Arabic and the Islamic Sciences at an advanced level or those looking to return to Arabic and/or try a completely NEW method of learning Arabic that combines Arabic grammar with speaking.

Format: delivered online via Zoom once a week for 5 weeks from Sunday 31 January and Thursday 11 February.

**MASTER CLASS AIMS

Give students an in-depth feel of the Advanced Arabic program. Students will get a breakdown of the syllabus and content and discover the impact of the NEW Matrix teaching method by achieving excellent results.

Study advanced grammar (nahu and i’rab), morphology (sarf) and syntax (tarkeeb)

Students will practice the skill of reading unvowelled Arabic text. This is a significant milestone in the Arabic journey and a skill that is rarely taught in standard Arabic language courses.

Students will learn to speak in free flow with i’rab (correct vowel endings). This is probably the most challenging skill on your Arabic journey and it is often completely left out by standard Arabic courses.

**MASTER CLASS CONTENT

Advanced Arabic (Level 4) prep materials

Examples of the du’as we will be learning in Level 4

Examples of unvowelled reading we do in Level 4

An Arabic qasida in love of the prophet Muhammad (saw)

**WHO WILL BENEFIT

The Master Class is for Arabic language students at intermediate and advanced level

Students returning to Arabic who want to try a new, innovative method that combines Arabic grammar and speaking

Students with traditional Arabic grammar training who are looking to broaden their Arabic language skills to incorporate or strengthen their speaking and comprehension skills, especially reading unvowelled text

**CAN’T FIND WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR? LOOKING FOR MORE LEVELS?

View more course options by going to our course search page here.

Use this super quick form here to tell us when and where you’d like to learn Arabic.

Alternatively, contact the Arabica team here.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.