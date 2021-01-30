5 Lesson Arabic Master Class for Intermediate, Advanced Students

Jan 31, 2021, 10 am to 12 noon Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) and Feb 11, 2021, 6:30 to 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets here.

FREE 5 lesson Arabic Master Class for Intermediate and Advanced Arabic students looking to study Arabic grammar and speaking

About this Event

This 5 Lesson Arabic Master Class is designed for anyone interested in studying Arabic and the Islamic Sciences at an advanced level or those looking to return to Arabic and/or try a completely NEW method of learning Arabic that combines Arabic grammar with speaking.

Format: delivered online via Zoom once a week for 5 weeks from Sunday 31 January and Thursday 11 February.

**MASTER CLASS AIMS

Give students an in-depth feel of the Advanced Arabic program. Students will get a breakdown of the syllabus and content and discover the impact of the NEW Matrix teaching method by achieving excellent results.

Study advanced grammar (nahu and i’rab), morphology (sarf) and syntax (tarkeeb)

Students will practice the skill of reading unvowelled Arabic text. This is a significant milestone in the Arabic journey and a skill that is rarely taught in standard Arabic language courses.

Students will learn to speak in free flow with i’rab (correct vowel endings). This is probably the most challenging skill on your Arabic journey and it is often completely left out by standard Arabic courses.

**MASTER CLASS CONTENT

Advanced Arabic (Level 4) prep materials

Examples of the du’as we will be learning in Level 4

Examples of unvowelled reading we do in Level 4

An Arabic qasida in love of the prophet Muhammad (saw)

**WHO WILL BENEFIT

The Master Class is for Arabic language students at intermediate and advanced level

Students returning to Arabic who want to try a new, innovative method that combines Arabic grammar and speaking

Students with traditional Arabic grammar training who are looking to broaden their Arabic language skills to incorporate or strengthen their speaking and comprehension skills, especially reading unvowelled text

