The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
50 Miles in 30 Days
Mideast Streets
Syria
Children
Fundraiser

50 Miles in 30 Days

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2021

Sun, 2 Jan 2022 09:00 - Mon, 31 Jan 2022 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Tickets (£32.93) here.

Are you up for a walking challenge? Do you want to get fit, have fun, and help raise money for vulnerable children in Syria?

About this event

If the answer is yes – can you walk 50 miles in 30 days in January 2022? Just make a £30 donation using the button below. We’ll send you a registration pack, including a beanie hat to keep out the chill, and you’re off!

We’ll also set you some fun challenges each week, to keep you going. There will be prizes too!

If you want to raise further funds by asking friends and family to sponsor you, details of how to do this are included in the pack, but it’s not compulsory. If you just want to make your £30 contribution, get fit and join in the fun, you’re welcome!

All funds raised by our walking challenge will help Global Care’s partners in Jaramana, a war-torn suburb of Damascus. The Hope Centre supports extremely vulnerable primary-aged children with informal education and therapeutic interventions to improve emotional well-being.

All the children attending the Hope Centre have experienced loss and displacement during Syria’s long civil war, and all live in impoverished conditions. The Hope Centre team believe that supporting children’s recovery from trauma, and building resilience, are essential building blocks for academic progress. Read *Rima’s story to understand more of the children’s challenges.

We hope our 50 miles walkers will raise at least £5,000 to support this initiative during 2022.

Sign up here at https://www.globalcare.org/2020/10/50-miles-in-30-days/

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.