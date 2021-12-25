Sun, 2 Jan 2022 09:00 - Mon, 31 Jan 2022 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Are you up for a walking challenge? Do you want to get fit, have fun, and help raise money for vulnerable children in Syria?

About this event

If the answer is yes – can you walk 50 miles in 30 days in January 2022? Just make a £30 donation using the button below. We’ll send you a registration pack, including a beanie hat to keep out the chill, and you’re off!

We’ll also set you some fun challenges each week, to keep you going. There will be prizes too!

If you want to raise further funds by asking friends and family to sponsor you, details of how to do this are included in the pack, but it’s not compulsory. If you just want to make your £30 contribution, get fit and join in the fun, you’re welcome!

All funds raised by our walking challenge will help Global Care’s partners in Jaramana, a war-torn suburb of Damascus. The Hope Centre supports extremely vulnerable primary-aged children with informal education and therapeutic interventions to improve emotional well-being.

All the children attending the Hope Centre have experienced loss and displacement during Syria’s long civil war, and all live in impoverished conditions. The Hope Centre team believe that supporting children’s recovery from trauma, and building resilience, are essential building blocks for academic progress. Read *Rima’s story to understand more of the children’s challenges.

We hope our 50 miles walkers will raise at least £5,000 to support this initiative during 2022.

Sign up here at https://www.globalcare.org/2020/10/50-miles-in-30-days/