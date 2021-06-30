Protecting Truth During Tension

54th Seminar for Arabian Studies 2-4 & 9-11 July 2021
Mideast Streets
Saudi Arabia
Arabian Peninsula

54th Seminar for Arabian Studies 2-4 & 9-11 July 2021

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

Fri, 2 Jul 2021 13:00 - Sun, 11 Jul 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£25 – £80) here.

The 54th Seminar for Arabian Studies, in collaboration with Casa Árabe, 2-4 & 9-11 July 2021

About this event

The Seminar for Arabian Studies, organized by the International Association for the Study of Arabia (IASA), will take place online over the weekends of 2 – 4 and 9 – 11 July 2021 in collaboration with and supported by Casa Árabe, Cordoba.

The Seminar for Arabian Studies is the only annual international forum for the presentation of the latest academic research on the Arabian Peninsula. The subjects covered include archaeology, history, epigraphy, languages, literature, art, culture, ethnography, geography, etc. from the earliest times to the present day or, in the case of political and social history, to the end of the Ottoman Empire (1922).

Please see the Seminar Programme for further details: https://www.theiasa.com/2021-seminar/

The International Association for the Study of Arabia

Registered Charity no. 1003272.

