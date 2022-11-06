Donate
5th ZKProof Workshop

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2022

November 15 · 9am - November 17 · 5pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($125 – $250) here.

Location: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 2 Ahuzat Bayit Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6525216 Israel

**Note that registration for online participation will be open closer to the event date.

The zero-knowledge space has grown considerably and we are planning to bring the industry together to continue harmonizing the state-of-the-art of ZKP, building standards for the community, and discussing applications both on blockchain and off. Leading speakers will present the latest accomplishments and projects, with dedicated discussion time to share and debate the direction of the ZK space.

Our goal for this workshop is two-fold:

  1. To enable the important interaction between different stakeholders, from researchers, to implementers, to business people, to enhance the interdisciplinary synergies in the space.
  2. To highlight the concrete parts of the ZK stack that are maturing and consolidating, in order to generate guidance and reference documentation for future implementations to follow security and interoperability standards.

We are planning an agenda with invited talks by top-notch speakers, presentations by community submissions of projects and discussions around standardization. As a hybrid event, we will livestream the talks and presentations only.

If you want to submit a contributed talk, see this link – https://zkproof.org/events/workshop5/submissions

If you are interested in sponsoring, please email contact@zkproof.org

See you in Israel!

